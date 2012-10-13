Virgin would look at RBS branches back for sale -source

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Virgin Money, the UK financial services firm that last year bought Northern Rock, would be “very interested” in taking a look at a portfolio of 316 branches that Royal Bank of Scotland has put back up for sale, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further after the Northern Rock deal and would take a look at the business on offer, but whether it would pursue a deal would depend on issues like integration prospects and price.

Santander on Friday pulled out of the 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy the RBS branches, which come with 1.8 million customers, more than two years after it was struck, blaming delays in its completion.