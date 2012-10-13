FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin would look at RBS branches back for sale -source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

Virgin would look at RBS branches back for sale -source

Steve Slater

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Virgin Money, the UK financial services firm that last year bought Northern Rock, would be “very interested” in taking a look at a portfolio of 316 branches that Royal Bank of Scotland has put back up for sale, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further after the Northern Rock deal and would take a look at the business on offer, but whether it would pursue a deal would depend on issues like integration prospects and price.

Santander on Friday pulled out of the 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion) deal to buy the RBS branches, which come with 1.8 million customers, more than two years after it was struck, blaming delays in its completion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.