Skywest shares surge 50 pct on Virgin Australia approach
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
October 30, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Skywest shares surge 50 pct on Virgin Australia approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Skywest surged 50 percent on Tuesday after Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd offered to buy the airline as part of a set of deals to help it compete with larger rival Qantas Airways .

Shares in Virgin, which said alliance partner Singapore Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake for A$105 million ($108 million), rose 6.5 percent.

Seeking to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore’s struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($36.15 million). ($1 = 0.9683 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

