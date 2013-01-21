FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-French music label boss mulls Virgin France offer-paper
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
January 21, 2013 / 8:39 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-French music label boss mulls Virgin France offer-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Offer for Virgin expected within two to three weeks - paper

* Virgin Megastore under court-ordered restructuring

* British music retailer HMV also searching for rescuer

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Patrick Zelnik, the owner of French music label Naive Records, is considering an offer to buy retailer Virgin Megastore France, which is undergoing a court-ordered restructuring, according to newspaper Les Echos on Monday.

The news comes as British media report that restructuring specialist Hilco is the frontrunner in the battle to save music retailer HMV from administration, with music labels and film studios also preparing a rescue package

Zelnik, who co-founded the first books-to-music Virgin Megastore in France on the Champs-Elysees in Paris in 1988 with British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, told Les Echos he would submit an offer “within two to three weeks”.

Zelnik hopes to get backing for his offer from the French authorities, including the sovereign wealth fund FSI.

Virgin Megastore France filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 9.

A court on Jan. 14 ordered the firm, which operates 26 Virgin-branded stores in France, to be restructured.

Butler Capital Partners bought a majority stake in Virgin Megastore France in 2007 from media-to-aerospace group Lagardere , which itself bought the chain from Branson in 2001.

Zelnik could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.