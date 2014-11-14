FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Virgin America prices IPO at $23/shr-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph two to say “priced slightly below the top end of the expected range” from “priced slightly below the expected range”)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Virgin America Inc’s initial public offering was priced at $23 per share, according to an underwriter, valuing the low-cost airline, partly owned by Richard Branson, at $993.6 million.

The IPO raised about $307 million after it was priced slightly below the top end of the expected range of $21-$24 per share.

Of the 13.3 million shares on the offer, Virgin America sold 13.1 million, while the rest came from the selling stockholders.

Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities were among the underwriters of the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
