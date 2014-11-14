FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin America shares jump 24.3 pct in debut
November 14, 2014

Virgin America shares jump 24.3 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Virgin America Inc, a low-cost airline partly owned by Richard Branson, rose as much as 24.3 percent in their trading debut, valuing the company at about $1.24 billion.

Virgin America’s initial public offering of 13.3 million shares raised about $307 million, with the company retaining a major portion of the proceeds.

The offering was priced at $23 each, within the expected range of $21-$24. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

