Virgin America posts profit for fourth quarter and full year
March 26, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Virgin America posts profit for fourth quarter and full year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Virgin America on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit against a year earlier loss as it cut expenses and increased revenue.

Net income was $14.2 million compared with a loss of $25.0 million a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose 2.7 percent to $359.9 million.

Total operating expenses fell 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter, with costs for fuel and aircraft rents down about 5 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

Virgin America, the San Francisco-based carrier which launched in 2007 and is 25 percent owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, is looking to go public this year. It said 2013 marked its first full year of profitability, with net income of $10.1 million compared with a year-earlier loss of $145.4 million.

The carrier recently won takeoff and landing rights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that American Airlines Group agreed to sell in return for U.S. approval of its merger with US Airways Group. Those rights will allow Virgin America to operate new round-trip flights at those airports.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Leslie Adler

