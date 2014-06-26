Virgin America union vote results set for Aug 13

SEATTLE, June 26 (Reuters) - Virgin America and its flight attendants will find out on August 13 whether an effort to form the first union at the California-based airline succeeds or fails, The National Mediation Board said on Thursday.

The board said votes by about 850 eligible airline workers will be tallied on that day, rather than on August 16, as the board had said previously. August 16 is a Saturday. The workers are seeking to be represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU). The voting is due to begin July 16.

Virgin America remains the last non-union airline among U.S. carriers after JetBlue Airways pilots voted in April to organize. A prior authorizing vote by Virgin America flight attendants in December 2011 did not succeed. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)