SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Thursday the Australian government had allowed it to raise its stake in Virgin Australia to 10 percent.

Last month, Etihad raised its stake in Australia’s no.2 carrier to 4.99 percent, a day after it announced plans to build its holding and said it would seek regulatory approval to go higher. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ron Popeski)