Virginia reaches $63m pact with 11 banks in mortgage bond fraud suit

(Reuters) - A group of 11 banks agreed to pay more than $63 million to settle allegations that they misled the Commonwealth of Virginia and its retirement system about residential mortgage backed-securities, Attorney General Mark R. Herring said on Friday.

The banks, which include Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit, Morgan Stanley and a unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, defrauded the state’s retirement fund by selling it shoddy mortgage bonds in the run-up to the financial crisis, Virginia’s attorney general said in a 2014 lawsuit.

None of banks admitted liability in the settlement, Herring said.

The $63 million pact is the largest non-health care-related sum ever obtained in a suit brought under a Virginia law aimed at curbing fraud against the commonwealth’s taxpayers, Herring said in a statement.

In the lawsuit, Herring said an analysis showed nearly 40 percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities purchased by Virginia’s retirement fund were fraudulently represented as posing a lower risk of default than they actually did.

The fund, which bought the securities between 2004 and 2010, lost $383 million when it was forced to sell the securities, the lawsuit said.

Herring had originally sought $1.15 billion in damages from the banks.

Other banks named in the settlement include units of Credit Suisse AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings plc, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spokespeople for Morgan Stanley, Goldman and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Representatives for other banks could not be immediately reached for comment.