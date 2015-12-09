FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia to issue $2.43 bln in bond for research, economic development
December 9, 2015

Virginia to issue $2.43 bln in bond for research, economic development

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The state of Virginia will issue $2.43 billion in bonds in the 2017-2018 fiscal year to fund research and economic development, governor Terry McAuliffe said during a speech at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center on Wednesday.

“The bond package I will include in my budget will provide funding for targeted projects that will all contribute to our efforts to grow and diversify our Commonwealth’s economy,” McAuliffe said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

