FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Virginia to issue $2.43 bln in bonds for research, economy
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Virginia to issue $2.43 bln in bonds for research, economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of spending plan)

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The state of Virginia will issue $2.43 billion in bonds in the 2017-2018 fiscal year to fund research and economic development, Governor Terry McAuliffe said on Wednesday.

Virginia operates a two-year budget, which the governor will update in a presentation on Dec. 17.

The funding will include $849.6 million for projects at Virginia’s four-year higher education institutions to support research, increase classroom capacity and improve campus infrastructure, the governor’s office said in a statement.

It will also include $350 million to increase capacity at Virginia’s sea ports. The increased capacity is needed to handle extra cargo from the widening of the Panama Canal, it added.

The governor announced the bond package in a speech at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.