Virginia's governor declined to block the
execution of convicted killer William Morva on Thursday, despite
international pleas that the man be spared because of mental
illness.
Morva's death sentence, for killing an unarmed security
guard and a sheriff's deputy in a 2006 escape from custody, has
triggered renewed debate about capital punishment for the
mentally ill. Morva, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection
at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Friday).
Governor Terry McAuliffe said examinations by prison doctors
since Morva's 2008 conviction had shown no sign that he
suffered from severe mental illness or delusional disorder, an
ailment akin to schizophrenia, as his lawyers have argued.
"The record before me does not contain sufficient evidence
to warrant the extraordinary step of overturning the decision of
a lawfully impaneled jury following a properly conducted trial,"
McAuliffe, a Democrat, said in a statement.
More than 34,000 people, along with U.N. human rights
experts and the daughter of the slain deputy, had asked
McAuliffe to spare Morva's life on grounds that he was severely
mentally ill.
Morva holds dual U.S.-Hungarian citizenship, and the
European Union and the Hungarian embassy in Washington had
called on McAuliffe to spare his life.
Dawn Davison, one of Morva's lawyers, said that he was in
the grip of a powerful psychosis at the time of the killings and
that jurors had not been told that he could be restored to
health with treatment.
"He is not the 'worst of the worst' for whom the death
penalty is supposed to be reserved," she said in a statement.
Morva's deadly 2006 rampage took place after he was taken to
a hospital for minor injuries while being held in the Montgomery
County Jail on robbery charges.
In an attempt to escape, he stole a gun from a deputy
sheriff at the hospital and shot the security guard. The next
day, before being recaptured, Morva shot the deputy sheriff
during a search for him.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined in February to hear Morva's
appeal.
Morva's execution will be the 13th in the United States this
year, and the 113th in Virginia since the Supreme Court allowed
resumption of the death penalty in 1976, according to the Death
Penalty Information Center.
That number would place Virginia second among states on the
U.S. executions list behind Texas, which has had 542.