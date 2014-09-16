Virginia sues 13 banks for $1 bln over alleged mortgage bond fraud

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The state of Virginia sued units of Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, and 11 other banks, accusing them of defrauding the state’s retirement fund by selling it shoddy mortgage bonds, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said on Tuesday.

The lawsuit seeks $1.15 billion in damages from the banks, who allegedly misled the Virginia Retirement System about the quality of loans in the investments purchased between 2004 and 2010. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)