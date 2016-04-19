U.S. court rules for Virginia student on transgender bathroom access

April 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled for a Virginia transgender student seeking access to the bathroom of his gender identity, said attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the student in the case.

The ruling by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals sent back to a lower court the widely watched case that considered whether transgender students are protected by the 1972 Title IX Act, which prohibits sex-based discrimination by schools receiving federal funding, the ACLU said in a statement. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)