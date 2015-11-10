FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia plans $3.5 bln bond, to announce $1 bln in road investment
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Virginia plans $3.5 bln bond, to announce $1 bln in road investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Virginia is planning a $3.5 billion bond sale to fund public universities in the state as well as $1 billion of projects to upgrade road infrastructure, the state’s governor, Terry McAuliffe, said on Tuesday.

McAuliffe said he would soon announce “a billion dollar capital infrastructure investment in roads” and said the municipal bond market was the “savior” of the state. He made the comments at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) conference in Washington, D.C.

McAuliffe did not specify a date for $3.5 billion bond issue.

Reporting by Olivia Oran Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.