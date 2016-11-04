FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rolling Stone, reporter, owner found liable in defamation suit over rape story - media
November 4, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 10 months ago

Rolling Stone, reporter, owner found liable in defamation suit over rape story - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - A federal jury has found Rolling Stone magazine, its owner and reporter Sabrina Erdely liable in the defamation lawsuit brought over a retracted story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia, a television station reported on Friday.

WVIR-TV said that Erdely had been found liable with malice on six claims in the lawsuit brought by school administrator Nicole Eramo. The jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville, Virginia found Rolling Stone and owner Wenner Media was each found liable on three claims, it said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alden Bentley

