Moody's cuts Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority bonds
August 29, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Moody's cuts Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service late on Wednesday cut the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority’s subordinated lien bonds to Ba1 from Baa3 and its senior lien bonds to Baa3 from Baa2 with a negative outlook.

The rating actions affect about $294 million of debt.

The downgrade and outlook reflect the authority’s financial weakness coupled with a challenging economic environment, the rating agency said in a statement.

“The negative rating outlook reflects the authority’s need to achieve further progress in coping with credit challenges, including fuel supply and cost pressures,” the rating agency said.

