FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority bonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Fitch cuts Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Thursday cut its rating on senior lien revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) issued by the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority to BBB from BBB-plus, affecting $901.1 million of debt.

The rating agency also downgraded the authority’s $177 million of subordinate lien revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note) to BBB-minus from BBB and its $250 million subordinate revenue bonds (Virgin Islands matching fund loan note-Diageo project) to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’.

“The downgrade of the ratings on the authority’s matching fund bonds incorporates significant negative revisions to the official forecast of pledged revenues, which Fitch believes weakens the security provided for these bonds,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.