FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin Media offers 4G mobile to business customers
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

Virgin Media offers 4G mobile to business customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - UK company Virgin Media said on Tuesday it is to offer a superfast 4G wireless broadband service to businesses as well as its fixed line products.

The cable company, which was acquired by Liberty Global earlier this year, is using EE’s 4G mobile network to provide the service. Its competitors in the corporate fixed line sector include BT and Vodafone’s fixed-line unit.

“We’re simplifying things for our customers by being the single supplier for all their telecoms needs,” Virgin media business executive Duncan Higgins said.

Businesses are increasingly looking to buy fixed, mobile and other telecom services from a single provider to save costs and simplify billing.

Vodafone, which launched it own 4G service in London last month, bought fixed-line business-focused operator Cable & Wireless Worldwide last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.