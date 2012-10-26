FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Virgin Media Finance sells $900 mln notes
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Virgin Media Finance sells $900 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Virgin Media Finance PLC on
Thursday sold $900 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The company also sold 400 million pounds of senior notes on
Thursday.  
    J.P Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VIRGIN MEDIA FINANCE
 
AMT $900 MLN     COUPON 4.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 4.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/30/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS     SPREAD 317 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

