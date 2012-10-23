FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virgin Media posts strong customer additions
October 23, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Media posts strong customer additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Virgin Media Inc : * Says Q3 revenue up 2.8 percent to 1 billion pounds (consensus 1 billion) * Says Q3 operating cash flow up 6.1 percent to 423 million pounds (consensus

422 million) * Says Q3 free cash flow down 11 percent to 120 million STG (consensus 113

million) * Says added 39,500 net cable customers in Q3, cable ARPU up 1.8 percent to

48.73 STG * Says tendering for up to $1.6 billion of high coupon unsecured debt to reduce

interest costs, lengthen debt maturities

