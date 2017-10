LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Virgin Media Inc : * Says Q1 revenue up 3.6 percent to 1 billion pounds (consensus 1.1 billion) * Says Q1 operating cash flow before merger costs up 7.9 percent to 406 million

pounds (consensus 404 million) * Says Q1 free cash flow up 54 percent to 135 million STG (consensus 129

million) * Says added 8,600 net cable customers in Q1, cable arpu up 5.2 percent to

49.38 STG * Says business division wins backhaul contract wins from sky, telefonica