RPT-Virgin Money aims to raise 150 mln stg in London IPO
October 2, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Virgin Money aims to raise 150 mln stg in London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Virgin Money, the British challenger bank founded and partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, said it plans to raise 150 million pounds ($243.3 million) from a stock market listing in London.

Branson’s Virgin Group and WL Ross, a U.S.-based investment vehicle, collectively own just over 90 percent of Virgin Money. Virgin said on Thursday those two will sell shares and the company will also sell shares in the offer to boost its capital strength and support its growth.

It will have a free float of at least 25 percent after the offer.

Virgin will pay 50 million pounds to the UK Treasury on completion of the offer, under the terms of its purchase of Northern Rock in 2011.

$1 = 0.6166 British Pounds Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes

