Dec 1 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Plc

* Announced acquisition of £363 million of Virgin credit card assets from MBNA

* Accounts acquired are new Virgin Money accounts written since Virgin Money acquired a £1 billion portfolio of Virgin credit card assets from MBNA on 18 january 2013

* During 2015 we will look to introduce new product lines and distribution channels to diversify our credit card offering- chief executive