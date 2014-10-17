FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virgin Money delays IPO to later than October 2014
October 17, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money delays IPO to later than October 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Hldgs

* Update on intention to float

* Virgin money continues to progress its plan for an initial public offering, mindful of market conditions

* Now expects admission to occur later than October 2014 and as soon as constructive market conditions allow

* Offer of new ordinary shares was expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately 150 million stg, and that it expected that admission would take place in October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

