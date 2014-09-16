FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court vacates $368.2 million damages award to VirnetX, SAIC in patent case
September 16, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court vacates $368.2 million damages award to VirnetX, SAIC in patent case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court vacates $368.2 million damages award to VirnetX Holding

Corp and Science Applications International Corp -- court

ruling * Ruling issued by U.S. federal circuit court of appeals in case involving

Apple Inc Cisco Systems Inc * Apple had been appealing judgment after jury found it had infringed four

patents * Federal circuit agrees with some of the jury’s findings regarding apple’s

alleged infringements, and vacates other findings * Federal circuit returns case to lower court for further proceedings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
