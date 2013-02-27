FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court denies Apple's motion to reduce damages against VirnetX
February 27, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Court denies Apple's motion to reduce damages against VirnetX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - VirnetX Holding Corp, an internet security software company, said a district court has upheld a previous patent infringement ruling against Apple Inc and denied the iPhone maker’s motion to reduce the $368 million in damages.

VirnetX was awarded the damages in November after a federal jury said Apple had infringed the company’s patents for virtual-private-network technology to use in Apple’s FaceTime video-calling function.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, ordered Apple to pay $33,561 in daily interest and $330,201 in daily damages for infringement up to the final judgment, VirnetX said in a statement on Wednesday.

