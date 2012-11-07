VirnetX says jury asks Apple to pay $368 mln in patent case

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp jumped 27 percent after a jury asked Apple Inc to pay about $368 million to the Internet security software maker for infringement of four patents.

The patents relate to virtual private networking and were infringed by Apple’s Facetime application used in iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Mac computers.

The Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division, will hear the post-trial motions in the coming weeks, VirnetX said in a statement.

VirnetX shares were up $6.46 at $32.75 in afternoon trading on the American Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)