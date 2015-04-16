FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial's shares jump 24.6 pct in debut
April 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial's shares jump 24.6 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Shares of electronic trading firm Virtu Financial Inc rose as much as 24.6 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $3.23 billion.

Virtu’s shares opened at $23 and touched a high of $23.67 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The initial public offering of 16.5 million Class A shares priced at $19 each, at the top end of the expected range, raising $314.1 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Sandler O‘Neill + Partners LP were among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

