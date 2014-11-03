BRIEF-Virtual Vision to acquire Eurodental SA

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Virtual Vision SA :

* Said on Nov. 1 that Roderyck Invest Limited dissolved the agreement, signed with the company on Feb. 26, to sell its 100 pct stake in Eurodental Sp. z o.o * Roderyck Invest Limited signed another agreement to sell Virtual Vision 10 mln series A shares (or 100 pct stake) in Eurodental SA for 100,000 zlotys * Has signed with Roderyck Invest Limited and four other parties a number of agreements to acquire 120 of the company’s bonds priced at 100,000 zlotys each * Said the aforementioned acquisition of bonds has been paid off by mutual deduction of liabilities which allowed to acquire all the assets of Eurodental by Eurodental SA Source text for Eikon:

