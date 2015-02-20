FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High-speed trader Virtu Financial again files for IPO -U.S. SEC
February 20, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

High-speed trader Virtu Financial again files for IPO -U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc, a trading firm whose plans to go public were postponed last year amid the furor over high-frequency trading sparked by Michael Lewis’ book “Flash Boys,” filed a new prospectus for an IPO, a U.S. regulatory filing on Friday showed.

Virtu Financial said it plans to raise $100 million, though that figure is an estimate used to calculate the registration fee with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year the company sought to raise about $200 million to $250 million, valuing the firm at about $3 billion.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

