a year ago
Virtus must face claims it used misleading fund data - ruling
July 6, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Virtus must face claims it used misleading fund data - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Mutual fund manager Virtus Investment Partners must face claims that it used misleading performance data to claim its funds using the so-call AlphaSector trading strategy could deliver strong returns while detecting early warning signs of a stock market crash, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan ruled that Virtus could be sued for reporting the performance of AlphaSector indices going back to 2001, when in reality there were no actual trades using the strategy until 2008.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29uu9nY

