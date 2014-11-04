FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Virtus Investment appoints Brian Portnoy director of investment education
November 4, 2014

MOVES-Virtus Investment appoints Brian Portnoy director of investment education

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Asset management company Virtus Investment Partners Inc said it appointed Brian Portnoy as vice president and director of investment education.

Portnoy will be responsible for developing new investment educational and solutions-oriented content for the company’s financial advisors and clients who invest in its offerings, including the Virtus mutual funds, Virtus said.

The author of the recently published The Investor’s Paradox, Portnoy joins from investment manager Chicago Equity Partners, where he was managing director and head of strategic initiatives and alternative investments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

