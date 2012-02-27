FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASIS POINT-Australia's Quadrant plans sale of IVF unit
February 27, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 6 years

BASIS POINT-Australia's Quadrant plans sale of IVF unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity is starting the sale of its in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) business, Virtus Health Group, and has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The sale flyer is expected to go out to potential purchasers which could include overseas buyers as well, the sources added.

The deal could potentially fetch up to A$500 million, according to earlier media reports.

Morgan Stanley is also putting together staple financing based on a senior debt leverage multiple of high four to five times, the sources said.

Virtus Health Group is the merger of a number of Quadrant-owned IVF businesses including New South Wales-based IVF Australia, the Queensland Fertility Group which was purchased in 2009, and Hunter IVF.

Virtus’ financiers are ANZ, BOS International Australia and Westpac Banking Group.

