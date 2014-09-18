BRIEF-Visa considering options for stake in Britain's Monitise

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :

* Visa to undertake assessment of stake in Monitise

* Assessment follows multi-year global alliance with monitise for mobile money platform development services

* Is considering its options with respect to investment and has engaged J.P. Morgan securities plc to assist

* Will also be lessening its dependence on external mobile development resources

* Visa intends to continue increasing its investment in its own in-house capabilities and, as a result, reducing its use of external resources