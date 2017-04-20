FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 4 months ago

Visa's adjusted profit jumps 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20(Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 27 percent increase in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as more people used its payments network.

San Francisco-based Visa's adjusted net income rose to $2.1 billion, or 86 cents per Class A share in the second fiscal quarter ended March 31.

Net income fell to $430 million or 18 cents per Class A share in the quarter, from $1.71 billion or 71 cents per share, reflecting a one-time charge related to Visa's purchase of Visa Europe.

Net operating revenue rose 23.5 percent to $4.48 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

