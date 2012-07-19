FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Visa adds $150 mln to litigation reserves
July 19, 2012 / 9:37 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Visa adds $150 mln to litigation reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Visa Inc said it will add $150 million to its litigation reserves, a week after the world’s largest credit and debit-card processing network agreed to be part of a massive antitrust settlement.

The company, along with rival Mastercard Inc and banks that issue their credit cards, had agreed to a $7.25 billion settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit over the fixing of debit and credit card fees.

Visa’s share of the settlement is $4.4 billion.

In December, Visa had deposited $1.57 billion from its operating cash into the previously established litigation escrow account.

The company had $4.28 billion in its litigation escrow account as of March 31, 2012, according to a regulatory filing.

