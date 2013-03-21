FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Visa has no plans for digital wallet fee at this point -exec
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Visa has no plans for digital wallet fee at this point -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 (Reuters) - Visa Inc has no plans to implement a “digital wallet” fee at this point, Jim McCarthy, global head of product at the payment network, said on Thursday.

The comment came amid recent concern Visa might follow MasterCard Inc’s move to impose a new fee on operators of digital wallets, such as PayPal, owned by eBay Inc.

During a Barclays investor conference on Wednesday Visa Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested that the company may impose a fee on digital wallet operators.

A Visa spokesman said on Thursday that Scharf’s comments were about evolving relationships with payment industry participants, rather than the potential for a specific new fee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.