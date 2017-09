Oct 30 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest credit card company, reported a 28 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher income tax provision.

Net income attributable to Visa fell to $1.19 billion, or $1.85 per Class A share, from $1.66 billion, or $2.47, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 9 percent to $2.97 billion.