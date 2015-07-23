Visa says in deal talks with Visa Europe

July 23 (Reuters) - Credit and debit card issuer Visa Inc said it was in talks for a deal with former subsidiary Visa Europe, which it expected to conclude by the end of October.

Visa also reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly profit as its U.S. customers spent more in an improving economy.

Bloomberg reported in May that the companies were in talks for a possible merger.

Visa’s net income rose to $1.70 billion, or 69 cents per Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $1.36 billion, or 54 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 11.5 percent to $3.52 billion. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)