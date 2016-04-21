FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Visa's quarterly profit rises 10 pct, amends Visa Europe deal
April 21, 2016

REFILE-Visa's quarterly profit rises 10 pct, amends Visa Europe deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to April 21)

April 21 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest payments network operator, said it amended its deal to buy former subsidiary Visa Europe to eliminate the earn-out portion.

Visa reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher payments volumes.

The company’s net income rose to $1.71 billion, or 71 cents per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $1.55 billion, 63 cents per Class A share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
