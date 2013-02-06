FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa profit rises 30 percent; authorizes $1.75 bln buyback
February 6, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

Visa profit rises 30 percent; authorizes $1.75 bln buyback

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Visa Inc’s first-quarter profit rose 30 percent, and the world’s largest credit- and debit-card network authorized a new $1.75 billion share repurchase program.

The company’s profit rose to $1.3 billion, or $1.93 per Class A share, from $1.0 billion, or $1.49 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 12 percent to $2.8 billion.

Payment volumes grew 9 percent to $1.1 trillion.

The company said it expects annual net revenue growth in the low double digits and adjusted Class A earnings per share growth in the high-teens for 2013.

The company expects an annual operating margin of about 60 percent.

