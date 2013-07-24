FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa posts profit of $1.23 bln, authorizes share buyback
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Visa posts profit of $1.23 bln, authorizes share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Visa Inc reported a net profit in the third quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, and the world’s largest credit and debit card network authorized a new $1.5 billion share buyback.

The company’s net profit was $1.23 billion, or $1.88 per Class A share, compared with a net loss of $1.84 billion, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $4.1 billion litigation provision to cover costs associated with a settlement with U.S. retailers over the fixing of card fees.

Operating revenue rose 17 percent to $3 billion in the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
