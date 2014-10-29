FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa quarterly profit falls 10 pct on legal provision
October 29, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Visa quarterly profit falls 10 pct on legal provision

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest credit and debit card company, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit as it set aside $453 million for litigation.

The company’s net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.72 per Class A share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.19 billion, or $1.85 per Class A share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company’s net income rose 14 percent to $1.4 billion or $2.18 per Class A share. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

