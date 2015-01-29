FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa's quarterly profit rises 11.5 pct
January 29, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Visa's quarterly profit rises 11.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world’s largest credit and debit card company, reported an 11.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as a strengthening U.S. job market and cheaper gasoline prices encouraged people to spend.

Visa’s net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $2.53 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue increased 7 percent to $3.38 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

