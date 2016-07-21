FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa profit drops, sets $5 bln buyback
July 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Visa profit drops, sets $5 bln buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a steep drop in quarterly profit, hurt by costs related to the acquisition of Visa Europe, and said it would buy back Class A shares worth $5 billion.

The company's net income fell to $412 million, or 17 cents per Class A share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.69 billion, or 69 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs related to Visa Europe, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.6 billion, or 69 cents per share. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

