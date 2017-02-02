FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 7 months ago

Visa's quarterly profit rises 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.

The company's net income rose to $2.07 billion, or 86 cents per Class A share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.94 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue rose to $4.46 billion from $3.57 billion, Visa said in its first earnings report since new chief executive, Alfred Kelly, took over. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

