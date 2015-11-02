FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PKO expects "significant income" from Visa deal
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PKO expects "significant income" from Visa deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - PKO BP, Poland’s biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that it expected significant income as a result of Visa Inc buying Visa Europe Ltd.

Visa Inc, the world’s largest credit and debit card company, has said it would buy Visa Europe Ltd in a deal valued at up to 21.2 billion euros ($23.34 billion).

“PKO Bank of Poland being a member of Visa Europe Ltd - as a beneficiary of the transaction - will participate proportionally to the share of the bank in the adjusted revenues of the Visa Europe Ltd,” PKO said in a statement.

PKO said it expected significant income from the closing of the transaction. But it also said a precise estimate of the impact of the Visa deal on PKO’s results would only be possible after receiving information about the split of the transaction value among Visa Europe Ltd. members. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.