Visa to buy former subsidiary Visa Europe for up to $20 bln-Bloomberg

May 8 (Reuters) - Visa Inc is in preliminary talks to buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd, in a deal that could be valued at up to $20 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks, which began when Visa approached Visa Europe, are at an early stage and could fall apart if the two sides cannot agree on a price, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1GTU8L7)

The range being discussed is $15 billion-$20 billion and both companies are working with advisers, Bloomberg said.

Both Visa and Visa Europe were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)