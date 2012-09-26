FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blyth shares tumble after unit ViSalus withdraws IPO
September 26, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Blyth shares tumble after unit ViSalus withdraws IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nutritional supplement seller ViSalus Inc withdrew its proposed initial public offering of up to $175 million, sending shares of majority stockholder Blyth Inc down more than 23 percent before the bell.

Blyth shares were trading at $25.06 in premarket trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

“ViSalus has achieved net sales growth in excess of 450 percent in the first half of 2012; however, management believes that current market conditions are not conducive to recognizing this level of achievement,” Blyth said in a statement.

ViSalus had filed for the IPO in August and was planning to use the proceeds to pay a special dividend to pre-offering shareholders and Blyth.

Blyth, which sells candles and home fragrance products under the PartyLite brand, held a more than 70 percent stake in the company at the time and was expected to be a big beneficiary from the IPO.

